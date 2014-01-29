版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 1月 29日 星期三 21:14 BJT

Royal Bank of Canada to sell Jamaica unit

TORONTO Jan 29 Royal Bank of Canada, the country's largest bank, said on Wednesday it has agreed to sell its Jamaican banking operations to Sagicor Group Jamaica Ltd.

Royal Bank did not disclose financial terms, but said it expects the deal to result in a C$60 million ($54 million) loss, partly because of a goodwill writedown.
