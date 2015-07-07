RBC names new head of wealth management and insurance

TORONTO, July 7 Royal Bank of Canada
said on Tuesday that Doug Guzman, head of global investment
banking, has been promoted to group head of wealth management
and insurance business.
Guzman, who spent nearly a decade at Goldman Sachs
before moving to join RBC in 2005, is replacing George Lewis,
effective Nov. 1, said the bank in a statement.
Toronto-based RBC said Lewis will remain at RBC as a senior
portfolio manager in Global Asset Management, and that he will
work closely with Guzman to ensure a smooth transition.
The appointment will give Guzman responsibility for the
strategy and performance of RBC's wealth management business in
Canada and internationally, including global asset management as
well as RBC's insurance business. He will also become part of
RBC's eight-member executive core, which sets the bank's overall
strategic direction.
(Reporting by Euan Rocha; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)