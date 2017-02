NEW YORK Aug 26 RBC Wealth Management on Friday said it has hired a team of Merrill Lynch advisers who helped manage $280 million of client assets and generated more than $1.9 million of revenue in the past year.

The IAW Group, comprising Robert Iglehart, Gabriel Aguirre and Ryan Wilson, will join RBC's new Palm Desert, California, office.

RBC Wealth Management, a unit of Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO), plans to further expand its team which serves affluent towns about two hours east of Los Angeles. (Reporting by Joseph A. Giannone)