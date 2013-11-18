CORRECTED-ON THE MOVE -RBC hires branch managers from Morgan Stanley, UBS

(Changes the rapid market share expansion under Spawn to Las
Vegas, not Houston)
NEW YORK Nov 18 RBC Wealth Management, the U.S.
brokerage operation of Royal Bank of Canada, has hired
two managers from large competitors to run branch complexes on
the East and West coasts of the United States.
Kirstin Turner, who managed about 40 brokers in Morgan
Stanley's downtown Houston office, has moved to Florida
to oversee RBC's six branches in the West Palm Beach area, RBC
said. Turner, who has more than 13 years of experience, joined
last week as a director to oversee about 100 people, including
about 60 advisers in St. Petersburg, Tampa, West Palm Beach,
Naples, Fort Lauderdale and Palm Beach Gardens, the bank said.
She replaced complex director Jim Jahnsen, who is now a Fort
Lauderdale branch director.
A Morgan Stanley spokeswoman confirmed her departure and
said Matt Kabot, the firm's Houston complex manager, will assume
Turner's duties until she is replaced.
On the West Coast, RBC hired Rob Spawn in mid-October as a
senior managing director overseeing about 70 advisers and 125
employees overall in its eight-branch San Francisco complex.
Spawn, who also serves as an arbitrator for the Financial
Industry Regulatory Authority, has more than 30 years'
experience in the financial services industry. He had worked
since 2006 at UBS Wealth Management Americas, where he was most
recently associate complex director for UBS' branches in Arizona
and New Mexico.
Spawn previously was UBS' complex manager in downtown
Houston and in Nevada-Utah. He increased the firm's Las Vegas
market share from 7 percent to 25 percent between 2008 and 2011,
an RBC spokeswoman said.
A UBS spokesman declined to comment. RBC said Spawn replaced
Chuck Evans, who will remain to lead an internal coaching
program for advisers at its San Francisco complex.
Turner and Spawn report to Darryl Traweek, director of RBC
Wealth's West/South division. RBC has 200 branch offices in 28
complexes across the United States.
Spawn's hiring is the latest in a spree of management
changes among U.S. firms selling investment advice to the
wealthy in the Bay Area.
Morgan Stanley in September poached Wendy Eckert from UBS,
where she had been regional manager, to run its large San
Francisco office.
Barclays' U.S. brokerage arm hired David Fleming from rival
Deutsche Bank around the same time to help bolster its crumbling
management structure. [ID: nNrm3GVNJ2]
Deutsche Bank last month recruited William Welsh to replace
Fleming. Welsh had managed Robert Baird's private wealth
management office in San Francisco since July 2010 and was
previously a regional sales manager at Wells Fargo's private
bank.
Baird hired advisers Alexander Cushner and Russell Huebschle
from Credit Suisse's private banking operations in San
Francisco in October. The pair generated about $1.4 million in
revenue in their last year at Credit Suisse.
(Reporting by Jed Horowitz; Editing by John Walace)