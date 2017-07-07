FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RBC raises fixed-term mortgage rates by 20 basis points
分析师对美元后市看法降温 欧元前景向好
分析师对美元后市看法降温 欧元前景向好
焦点：欧盟与日本就自贸协定达成政治协议 针对特朗普政策表明立场
焦点：欧盟与日本就自贸协定达成政治协议 针对特朗普政策表明立场
乐视网董事长贾跃亭将辞职 称会还清金融机构、供应商等欠款
乐视网董事长贾跃亭将辞职 称会还清金融机构、供应商等欠款
2017年7月7日

RBC raises fixed-term mortgage rates by 20 basis points

July 6 (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Canada said it boosted interest rates on its fixed-term mortgages by 20 basis points, ahead of an anticipated increase in the benchmark interest rate by Canada's central bank.

The new two-year rate is 2.54 percent while the three-year rate is 2.64 percent and the five-year rate is 2.84 percent, for mortgages with amortization periods of 25 years or less.

"This rate increase reflects recent activity by competitors, and the current costs that we incur for funds on the wholesale market as well as other costs and market considerations," RBC spokeswoman Jill Anzarut said in a statement.

The Globe and Mail had earlier reported about RBC's fixed-term mortgages rates hike.

Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal and Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia Osterman and Lisa Shumaker

