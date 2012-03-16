RBC SSA banker Noel Williams resigns

LONDON, March 16 (IFR) - Noel Williams, a director on RBC Capital Market's sovereign, supranational and agencies (SSA) syndicate desk, resigned from his position on Thursday after working at the Canadian bank for around 10 years, a source familiar with the situation said.

The source did not reveal the reason for the resignation, or whether Williams was taking up a similar role at another bank.

The move comes three weeks after Stuart McGregor resigned from Bank of America Merrill Lynch, where he had worked for around 13 years, to join RBC as head of debt capital markets (DCM) for SSA.

McGregor, who is expected to take up his new role in May, will report to Sean Taor, European head of DCM.