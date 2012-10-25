版本:
New Issue- RBC sells $1 bln in notes

Oct 25 Royal Bank of Canada on Thursday
sold $1 million of global medium-term notes, said IFR, a Thomson
Reuters service. 
    RBC, Goldmans Sachs and National Australia Bank were the
joint bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: RBC

AMT $1 BLN      COUPON 0.8 PCT     MATURITY    10/30/2015   
TYPE NTS        ISS PRICE 99.976   FIRST PAY   04/30/2013 
MOODY'S Aa3     YIELD 0.808 PCT    SETTLEMENT  10/30/2012   
S&P AA-MINUS    SPREAD 37.5 BPS    PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A        MORE THAN TREAS   NON-CALLABLE   N/A

