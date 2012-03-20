UPDATE 2-RBC buys Coutts units from Royal Bank of Scotland

* RBC buying Coutts' LatAm, Caribbean, African units
* Coutts units manage around 1.5 bln stg of assets
* Sale part of RBS program to sell noncore businesses
LONDON, March 20 Royal Bank of Canada
will buy some overseas divisions of the Coutts private banking
business from Royal Bank of Scotland, giving RBC access
to high net worth individuals in fast-growing emerging markets.
Canada's largest bank is buying Coutts' Latin American,
Caribbean and African private banking arms, which managed around
1.5 billion pounds ($2.4 billion) of assets, in line with RBC's
long-lived promise to build its global wealth management
business.
"This business represents an excellent opportunity to
increase our market share with high net worth and ultra high net
worth clients in key high growth markets, while delivering very
attractive returns," said George Lewis, group head, RBC Wealth
Management, in a statement.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed. While the acquisition
adds only fractionally to RBC's C$302 billion ($305.7 billion)in
assets under management, analysts said the bank has been looking
to allocate capital outside of Canada's low-growth environment.
"(The acquisition) has growth benefits, low capital
intensity, low earnings volatility - so it's an attractive
outlook for their capital," said Moody's senior financial
services analyst David Beattie.
"It is interesting, and obviously positive directionally ...
the kind of business that would be viewed favorably."
Coutts, which was founded by Thomas Coutts in the 18th
century, is one of Britain's best-known private banks. Its
clients have included Queen Elizabeth II, sports stars and pop
idols.
Toronto-based RBC already has a presence in the Caribbean
but is working from a low base in Latin America and Africa.
The acquisition includes clients who reside in Latin
America, the Caribbean and Africa, as well as key private
banking staff based primarily in Geneva. It also includes a team
in the Cayman Islands, RBC said.
"As the sixth-largest wealth manager in the world, we can
offer these clients the very high level of personal service and
global capabilities that they expect from a top tier
international firm," Lewis said.
RBS acquired the business as part of its takeover of British
bank NatWest in 2000. In November 2011, Britain's financial
watchdog fined Coutts 6.3 million pounds for failings related to
the sale of a fund product during the run-up to the financial
crisis. [ID: nL6E7M82TM]
For RBS, which is 82 percent owned by the British government
after a state bailout during the 2008 credit crisis, the sale
forms part of its program of selling noncore assets to focus
more on its core UK retail banking business.
RBS said the sale was in line with Coutts' strategy to focus
on key markets such as the UK, Switzerland, Russia, the Middle
East and Asia.