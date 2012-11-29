RBC profit rises 22 percent on trading, loans

BRIEF-Independent directors of Arconic board say convinced that Co has "right strategy"
* "Board has taken Elliott's criticisms very seriously", has engaged in thorough review of Arconic's businesses, strategy and performance
TORONTO Nov 29 Royal Bank of Canada's quarterly profit rose 22 percent, driven by a sharp jump in fixed income trading revenue and steady loan growth, Canada's largest bank said on Thursday.
RBC, which last month agreed to buy the Canadian auto finance arm of Ally Financial in a $4.1 billion deal, said it had earned C$1.9 billion, or C$1.25 a share, in the fourth quarter ended Oct. 31.
That compared with a year-earlier profit of C$1.6 billion, or C$1.02 a share.
By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, March 2 Latin American stocks and currencies fell on Thursday on growing expectations of a March U.S. interest rate increase that could reduce the allure of high-yielding assets. Several Federal Reserve officials have stressed in recent days that a rate hike could come as soon as this month. Late on Wednesday, Fed Governor Lael Brainard said an improving global economy and a solid U.S. recovery mean a raise will be "appropriate soon."
* Members can now earn, redeem Aeroplan Miles on all car rentals in Canada, U.S., internationally with Avis Car Rental and Budget Car Rental