Canada's RBC's third-quarter earnings beat market expectations

TORONTO Aug 24 Royal Bank of Canada on Wednesday reported third-quarter results which beat market expectations, benefiting from a strong performance from its wealth management and capital markets businesses.

Canada's biggest bank said net income excluding one-off items was C$2.7 billion or C$1.72 per share, compared with C$1.66 the year before.

Analysts on average expected earnings of C$1.70, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; editing by Jason Neely)

