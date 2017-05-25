版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 25日 星期四 18:24 BJT

Royal Bank of Canada's quarterly earnings beat market forecasts

(Adds details)

TORONTO May 25 Royal Bank of Canada reported an 11 percent increase in second quarter earnings, beating market forecasts, helped by a strong performance in its capital markets and wealth management businesses.

Canada's biggest lender by assets and market value on Thursday said earnings per share, excluding one-off items, rose to C$1.85 per share in the quarter to April 30 from C$1.66 a year earlier. Analysts had on average forecast earnings of C$1.80, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data.

Net income increased by 9 percent from the year before to C$2.8 billion ($2.1 billion).

The bank said net income at its wealth management business increased by 12 percent from a year ago to C$431 million, benefiting from strong equity markets.

Net income at its capital markets business grew by 15 percent to C$668 million, driven by improved results in its corporate and investment banking and global markets businesses.

($1 = 1.3431 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Mark Potter)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐