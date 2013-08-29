UPDATE 1-Royal Bank of Canada posts higher profit, raises dividend

* Profit driven by loan growth, wealth management
* Capital markets income falls on bonds, investment banking
* Results top estimates
TORONTO, Aug 29 Royal Bank of Canada
reported a 3 percent rise in quarterly profit on Thursday,
topping analysts' estimates, as higher consumer loan volumes and
wealth management fees more than offset a drop in fixed-income
trading revenue.
The bank, Canada's largest, also raised its quarterly
dividend by 6 percent to 67 Canadian cents per share.
Toronto-based RBC earned C$2.30 billion ($2.19 billion), or
C$1.52 a share, in the third quarter ended July 31, compared
with C$2.24 billion, or C$1.47 a share, a year earlier.
Excluding a C$90 million favorable income tax adjustment,
the profit was C$1.48 a share, it said. Analysts on average had
expected C$1.38, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Earnings at RBC's retail bank climbed 7 percent to C$1.2
billion, helped by higher lending volumes and by the acquisition
of Ally Financial Inc's Canadian auto finance and deposit arm in
February.
The US$4.1 billion deal nearly doubled the bank's commercial
auto lending business.
Income from wealth management, a segment the bank has been
expanding in recent years, jumped 51 percent to C$236 million.
Weighing on the results was the bank's capital markets wing,
whose income slid 10 percent to C$388 million on lower
investment banking activities and a drop in fixed-income trading
revenue. RBC attributed the decline in part to market concerns
ahead of the planned phase-out of U.S. quantitative easing.