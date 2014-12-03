CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-Canada's RBC reports higher profit, but capital markets weigh

(Corrects net income figure in 10th paragraph to billion from
million)
By Jeffrey Hodgson
TORONTO Dec 3 Royal Bank of Canada
reported a stronger fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday as gains
at its core personal and commercial banking and wealth
management businesses offset weakness at its capital markets
arm.
Canada's largest bank reported net income of C$2.3 billion
($2.02 billion), or C$1.57 a share on a fully diluted basis, for
the fourth-quarter ended Oct. 31, compared with C$2.1 billion,
or C$1.39 a share, a year earlier.
The bank said cash diluted earnings per share were C$1.59.
Analysts had expected adjusted earnings of C$1.58 per share,
according to a Thomson Reuters survey.
While results were roughly in line with expectations, they
were seen providing some relief for investors after Bank of
Montreal reported lower-than-expected earnings on Tuesday on
weakness at its capital markets arm.
Those results also weighed on RBC shares because both banks
have large capital markets divisions.
RBC earnings "were much stronger than BMO's, both on a
headline basis as well as factoring in the fact that (RBC)
managed to earn through a significant increase in provisions
related to its Caribbean operations and weak capital markets,"
Barclays Capital analyst John Aiken said in a note to clients.
"Given that (Royal) was the second worst performer
yesterday, we would expect some relative outperformance against
the group."
RBC said on Nov. 21 it was shutting down its international
client wealth management business in the Caribbean, along with
some international advisory businesses in Canada and the United
States.
RBC on Wednesday said personal and commercial banking net
income rose 8 percent from a year earlier to C$1.15 billion,
helped by loan and fee-based revenue growth.
Wealth management net income rose 41 percent to C$285
million, as market gains and net sales lifted assets under
management.
But the bank was hit by weakness at its capital markets arm,
where net income fell 14 percent from last year to C$402
million.
The business was hurt by lower trading results, including
"lower revenue and costs associated with the exit of certain
proprietary trading strategies in compliance with the Volcker
Rule, as well as challenging market conditions in the latter
half of the quarter."
($1 = 1.1379 Canadian dollars)
