Royal Bank of Canada posts 11 pct rise in quarterly profit

Dec 2 Royal Bank of Canada, Canada's most valuable company, posted an 11 percent rise in fourth-quarter profit, driven by gains at its personal, commercial banking and capital markets businesses.

Net income for the quarter ended Oct. 31 rose to C$2.59 billion ($1.94 billion), or C$1.74 per share, from C$2.33 billion, or C$1.57 per share, last year. ($1 = C$1.34) (Reporting by John Tilak in Toronto and Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)