Royal Bank of Canada posts 11 pct rise in quarterly profit

BRIEF-Airtel considering exits, stake sales at some Africa operations - Bloomberg
* Airtel considering exits, stake sales at some Africa operations - Bloomberg
Dec 2 Royal Bank of Canada, Canada's most valuable company, posted an 11 percent rise in fourth-quarter profit, driven by gains at its personal, commercial banking and capital markets businesses.
Net income for the quarter ended Oct. 31 rose to C$2.59 billion ($1.94 billion), or C$1.74 per share, from C$2.33 billion, or C$1.57 per share, last year. ($1 = C$1.34) (Reporting by John Tilak in Toronto and Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Airtel considering exits, stake sales at some Africa operations - Bloomberg
* Commercial fishing operators await release of MH370 search data
Jan 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 9 points at 7,217 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.08 percent ahead of the cash market open.