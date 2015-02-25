版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 2月 25日 星期三 19:09 BJT

Canada's RBC reports higher first-quarter profit

Feb 25 Royal Bank of Canada, Canada's biggest lender, said quarterly net profit jumped 17 percent, helped by gains at its personal and commercial banking as well as capital markets businesses.

Net income rose to C$2.46 billion ($1.98 billion) or C$1.65 per share, in the first quarter ended Jan. 31 from C$2.09 billion, or C$1.38 per share, a year earlier. ($1 = C$1.2434) (Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐