Canada's RBC reports higher first-quarter profit

Feb 25 Royal Bank of Canada, Canada's biggest lender, said quarterly net profit jumped 17 percent, helped by gains at its personal and commercial banking as well as capital markets businesses.

Net income rose to C$2.46 billion ($1.98 billion) or C$1.65 per share, in the first quarter ended Jan. 31 from C$2.09 billion, or C$1.38 per share, a year earlier. ($1 = C$1.2434) (Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)