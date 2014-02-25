RBC promotes Jennifer Tory to retail bank head

Morgan Stanley drops Vanguard mutual funds
NEW YORK, May 3 Morgan Stanley, the largest U.S. brokerage by salesforce, said on Wednesday it is dropping mutual funds from Vanguard Group, the largest U.S. mutual fund firm.
TORONTO Feb 25 Royal Bank of Canada said on Tuesday that it had promoted Jennifer Tory to head of its personal and commercial banking business, replacing Dave McKay, who will become chief executive officer later this year.
Tory, 58, is currently RBC's regional president of Canadian banking for the Greater Toronto region. She will take on her new job, one of the highest-profile in the sector, in April.
Her responsibilities will include retail banking operations and certain retail investment businesses in Canada, the United States and the Caribbean for Canada's largest bank.
Domestic lending, long the key profit driver for Canadian banks, has been under heavy scrutiny over the last few years because of slowing loan growth and lingering questions about whether the country's housing market will suffer a hard fall.
McKay will take over as president at the bank's annual shareholder meeting on Wednesday and will succeed Gordon Nixon at the bank's CEO in August.
RBC will also release its first-quarter results on Wednesday.
The leadership shuffle comes during a changing of the guard at two other top Canadian banks. Brian Porter took over from Rick Waugh as CEO of Bank of Nova Scotia last year, while Bharat Masrani will become CEO of Toronto-Dominion Bank in November, replacing Ed Clark.
ACCRA, May 3 Ghana's Cocobod is considering proposals to discount its premium main crop beans to local grinders as part of the new government's plans to increase local processing to 50 percent of annual output, the regulator's board chairman said on Wednesday.
* Earlier today, users in all parts of the world were unable to access WhatsApp for few hours; whatsApp has now fixed the issue – WhatsApp spokesperson