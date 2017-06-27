版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 28日 星期三 02:29 BJT

RBC to pay $16.5 mln to clients as part of regulatory settlement

TORONTO, June 27 Royal Bank of Canada on Tuesday agreed to pay C$21.8 million ($16.5 million) in compensation to clients who were charged excess fees for mutual fund products and fee-based accounts.

Canada's biggest lender agreed to make the payments as part of a settlement with the Ontario Securities Commission, the country's biggest securities regulator. ($1 = 1.3177 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Leslie Adler)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐