RBC to pay $16.5 mln to clients as part of regulatory settlement

UPDATE 2-Alibaba spending $1 bln to raise stake in Southeast Asia's Lazada
* The deal values Lazada at $3.15 bln (Adds Lazada CEO interview)
TORONTO, June 27 Royal Bank of Canada on Tuesday agreed to pay C$21.8 million ($16.5 million) in compensation to clients who were charged excess fees for mutual fund products and fee-based accounts.
Canada's biggest lender agreed to make the payments as part of a settlement with the Ontario Securities Commission, the country's biggest securities regulator. ($1 = 1.3177 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Leslie Adler)
* Interpace Diagnostics announces national contract with Aetna
June 28 U.S. seeds and agrochemicals company Monsanto Co, which is in the process of being bought by Germany's Bayer AG, reported a 17.6 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher sales in its soybean seed business.