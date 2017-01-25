版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 26日 星期四 00:24 BJT

RBC targets 40 percent of total technology spend for innovation

TORONTO Jan 25 Royal Bank of Canada wants to spend at least 40 percent of its overall technology budget on innovation, such as artificial intelligence and blockchain, rather than maintaining old systems, its CEO said.

"A couple of years ago more than 80 percent of our spend was on running the bank, maintaining our old legacy systems. Our goal is to get down to at least 60 percent and we're over halfway on that," Dave McKay told reporters on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐