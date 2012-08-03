ON THE MOVE-RBC lands veteran Morgan Stanley Smith Barney brokers

Aug 3 RBC Wealth Management, a division of Royal
Bank of Canada , has bolstered its U.S. broker
force with two veteran advisers who joined the firm from Morgan
Stanley Smith Barney in the Washington, D.C. area.
Adviser Paul Keats, a nearly four-decade industry veteran,
and his son John Keats moved to RBC Wealth in late July. At
Morgan Stanley Smith Barney they managed $253 million in client
assets. They generated more than $1 million in revenue last
year, according to an RBC spokeswoman who confirmed the new
hires.
Paul Keats, formerly a senior vice president at Morgan
Stanley Smith Barney, had been with the firm for more than two
decades. He started at Lehman Brothers in 1989, joined Citigroup
in 1993 and joined Morgan Stanley Smith Barney in 2009
after Citi's Smith Barney merged with Morgan Stanley's
wealth unit that year.
During his time at Smith Barney, the senior Keats was also a
member of the firm's President's Council, a distinction awarded
to top financial advisers. He started his advising career at
Dean Witter Reynolds in the 1970s, according to regulatory
filings.
The two advisers had been based out of Morgan Stanley Smith
Barney's Bethesda, Maryland office. They joined RBC in Chevy
Chase, a Maryland suburb just outside Washington, D.C.
Morgan Stanley Smith Barney declined to comment on the
departures.
With roughly $227 billion in total client assets under
management, RBC Wealth in the United States is much smaller than
Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, which has about $1.7 trillion in
client assets managed by just under 17,000 advisers. RBC's U.S.
wealth management business, based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, has
about 2,000 advisers in its network.
Since the start of the year, RBC has added at least 18
experienced advisers from rival brokerages in the United States,
including Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, Wells Fargo Advisors and
Bank of America's Merrill Lynch. Those new recruits managed more
than $1.7 billion in client assets at their previous firms,
based on moves tracked by Reuters.