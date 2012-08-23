ON THE MOVE-RBC Wealth Management names deputy chair

Aug 23 RBC Wealth Management, a unit of Royal
Bank of Canada , said on Thursday its current head
of global trust will become the new deputy chair of the
international ultra-high-net-worth group.
Paul Patterson will replace Michael Lagopoulos, who is set
to retire from RBC at the end of October after 26 years with the
company. Patterson, based in London, has been with RBC since
1985 and has held various leadership positions both domestically
and internationally. He will start his new job at the beginning
of October.
Stuart Rutledge, RBC's current head of global wealth
services, strategy and transformation, will take over for
Patterson. Rutledge will also oversee RBC Wealth Management's
trust business internationally as chair of the company's global
trust advisory board.
Both Patterson and Rutledge will continue to report to RBC
Wealth Management's global head, George Lewis.
Toronto-based RBC, Canada's largest retail bank and the one
most focused on wealth management, has set its sights on global
wealth management as a key driver for growth.
Lewis told Reuters in an March interview that RBC wants to
more than double its adviser headcount in emerging markets to at
least 220 by 2015 and more than double the number of client
relationship managers in Britain to 100 from 40, while
continuing to add 25 to 50 advisers a year to the 1,500 in
Canada.