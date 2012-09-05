ON THE MOVE-RBC Wealth adds veteran Merrill Lynch broker team

Sept 5 RBC Wealth Management, a division of the Royal Bank of Canada , strengthened its broker force in California with a team of veteran advisers from Bank of America's Merrill Lynch.

Advisers Scott Robinson, Christian Reuter and Jeanette Cameron moved to RBC in August from Merrill, where they managed $250 million in client assets and generated $1.4 million in annual production last year.

The advisers joined RBC in La Jolla, California, a seaside community in the greater San Diego area, where Larry Andrews is branch director.

Robinson, a 25-year industry veteran, was a senior vice president at Merrill. Before joining Merrill, the advisers had also previously worked at Morgan Stanley, where Robinson had spent nearly two decades.

RBC Wealth Management has more than $227 billion in client assets managed by nearly 2,000 advisers across the United States.

The firm also recently added a veteran team of advisers from Wells Fargo Advisors in Newport Beach, California. Those advisers, who moved in early August, managed more than $200 million in client assets.

With these new recruits, RBC has added at least 23 experienced advisers this year from major brokerages, including Merrill, Morgan Stanley Smith Barney and Wells Fargo Advisors. Those recruits managed more than $2 billion in client assets at their previous firms, based on moves tracked by Reuters.