MOVES-RBC Wealth Management appoints Michael Armstrong as CEO

May 2 RBC Wealth Management, a unit of RBC Capital Markets LLC, appointed Michael Armstrong chief executive, to replace John Taft, who retires on May 31.

Armstrong joins from Jefferies & Co, where he was the global head of wealth management.

Prior to joining Jefferies, Armstrong also worked at Morgan Stanley.

Armstrong will be based in Minneapolis.