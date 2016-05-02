版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 3日 星期二

MOVES-RBC Wealth Management appoints Michael Armstrong as CEO

May 2 RBC Wealth Management, a unit of RBC Capital Markets LLC, appointed Michael Armstrong chief executive, to replace John Taft, who retires on May 31.

Armstrong joins from Jefferies & Co, where he was the global head of wealth management.

Prior to joining Jefferies, Armstrong also worked at Morgan Stanley.

Armstrong will be based in Minneapolis. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)

