UPDATE 1-RBC Bearings Q3 beats Wall Street

BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
* Q3 adj EPS $0.54 vs est $0.50
* Q3 revenue up 17 pct
Feb 8 Roller and ball bearings maker RBC Bearings Inc posted quarterly results that beat market estimates, helped by strong performance at its industrial business.
The Oxford, Connecticut-based RBC Bearings, which also caters to the defense and aerospace industries, said its industrial business grew 18 percent for the quarter.
RBC's third-quarter net income rose to $12.2 million, or 54 cents a share, from $7.4 million, or 33 cents a share, a year ago.
Net sales rose 17 percent to $95.1 million.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 50 cents a share, on revenue of $94.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the company closed at $46.89 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.