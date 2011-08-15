UPDATE 2-RBC Capital Markets names new Europe CEO

(Adds context, writes through)

LONDON Aug 15 RBC Capital Markets, the corporate and investment banking arm of Royal Bank of Canada , named veteran banker Harry Samuel as its new European boss to oversee its expansion in the region.

Samuel, global co-head of fixed income and currencies and global head of treasury services, will become chief executive for RBC Capital Markets in Europe, after previous CEO John Burbidge retired at the end of July.

Burbidge had been at RBC for over 27 years.

Samuel has worked in foreign exchange, wholesale funding and securities finance at RBC Capital markets over a 22-year career in London, Toronto and Sydney.

The investment bank also appointed another long-standing insider, David Thomas, global head of technology and operations, as chief operating officer for Europe -- a job Burbidge had also held.

RBC Capital Markets, which employs 1,300 people in Europe, has led a big hiring drive in the last two years, adding to its ranks in deal advisory and capital markets, sales and trading and research.