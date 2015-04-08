版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 4月 8日 星期三 18:01 BJT

MOVES-RBC Capital Markets appoints new head of France

April 8 RBC Capital Markets, the corporate and investment banking unit of Royal Bank of Canada, appointed Eric Meyer as managing director, head of France.

Meyer was a senior banker and managing director at Societe Generale before joining RBC Capital.

He is based in Paris and reports to Josh Critchley, head of European investment banking. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bengaluru)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐