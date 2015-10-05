MOVES-Brian Fairhurst, Roger Goncalves join RBC Global as directors

Oct 5 RBC Global Asset Management, a unit of
Royal Bank of Canada, appointed Brian Fairhurst director
of advisory solutions and Roger Goncalves director of offshore
advisory solutions.
Fairhurst will be based in Boston, while Goncalves will be
based in New York, the company said.
Fairhurst joins from F-Squared Investments and has
previously worked at BlackRock and iShares.
Goncalves joins RBC Global from United Realty Capital. He
has previously worked at J.P. Morgan Asset Management, Permal
Group and AllianceBernstein Investments.
(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru)