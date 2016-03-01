MOVES-RBC Global names U.S. alternative investment sales heads

BRIEF-Vornado declares increased quarterly common dividend of $0.71/share
* Vornado declares an increased quarterly common dividend of $.71 per share, a new indicated annual rate of $2.84 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 1 RBC Global Asset Management, a unit of Royal Bank of Canada, has named Charles Byrne and Andrew Gordon as co-heads of alternative investment sales for the United States.
Prior to joining RBC, Byrne was a managing director and head of global business development at Regiment Capital Advisors.
Gordon was previously a managing director in investor relations at Marathon Asset Management. (Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru)
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.83 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* CEO James Heppelmann's FY 2016 total compensation $8.5 million versus $11.0 million in fy 2015 - SEC filing Further company coverage: