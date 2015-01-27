MOVES-RBC appoints Nicole Vettise institutional portfolio manager

METALS-Copper steadies, China growth hopes boosted by cenbank support
* China c.bank shuffles market funding, injects medium term cash
Jan 27 RBC Global Asset Management, a subsidiary of Royal Bank of Canada , appointed Nicole Vettise institutional portfolio manager in the firm's London-based business development team.
Vettise most recently worked with JP Morgan Asset Management and has also worked with Credit Suisse Private Banking.
She has more than 20 years of experience, RBC Global said. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)
* China c.bank shuffles market funding, injects medium term cash
WASHINGTON, May 12 U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly is speaking with European officials on Friday to discuss threats to aviation and a possible expansion of a ban on in-cabin electronics larger than cellphones, U.S. and European officials said Friday.
* Valeritas holdings inc - continue to expect double digit revenue growth in 2017 with most of the growth occurring in second half of year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: