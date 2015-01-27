版本:
MOVES-RBC appoints Nicole Vettise institutional portfolio manager

Jan 27 RBC Global Asset Management, a subsidiary of Royal Bank of Canada , appointed Nicole Vettise institutional portfolio manager in the firm's London-based business development team.

Vettise most recently worked with JP Morgan Asset Management and has also worked with Credit Suisse Private Banking.

She has more than 20 years of experience, RBC Global said. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)
