MOVES-John Donohue joins RBC Global as managing director

Jan 14 RBC Global Asset Management, the asset management division of Royal Bank of Canada, appointed John Donohue managing director and head of liquidity management.

Donohue will be based in Boston, RBC Global said in a statement.

He has earlier led the cash management operations of Eaton Vance, Dwight Asset Management and Lehman Brothers Asset Management-Neuberger Berman. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru)