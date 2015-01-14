MOVES-John Donohue joins RBC Global as managing director

BRIEF-ARES Management LP says qtrly GAAP loss per common unit of $0.58
* ARES Management LP says qtrly GAAP loss per common unit of $0.58
Jan 14 RBC Global Asset Management, the asset management division of Royal Bank of Canada, appointed John Donohue managing director and head of liquidity management.
Donohue will be based in Boston, RBC Global said in a statement.
He has earlier led the cash management operations of Eaton Vance, Dwight Asset Management and Lehman Brothers Asset Management-Neuberger Berman. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru)
* ARES Management LP says qtrly GAAP loss per common unit of $0.58
* BMC Stock Holdings Inc Announces 2017 first quarter results
* Haemonetics Corp- fourth quarter fiscal 2017 revenue of $228.1 million, down 6pct compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal 2016