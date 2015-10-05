版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 10月 6日 星期二 03:14 BJT

MOVES-RBC Investor & Treasury hires Matthieu Herbeau from BNP Paribas

Oct 5 RBC Investor & Treasury Services, a unit of Royal Bank of Canada , appointed Matthieu Herbeau as managing director, global head of foreign exchange execution, treasury and market services.

Herbeau, who will be based in London, was previously with BNP Paribas Securities Services (BNPPSS.UL) for 15 years, most recently as global head of FX.

He will report locally to Elaine Skinner-Reid, head of Europe and Asia Pacific treasury & market services, and globally to Chris Seip, global head of treasury & market services, RBC Investor said on Monday. (Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐