MOVES-RBC Investor & Treasury hires Matthieu Herbeau from BNP Paribas

Oct 5 RBC Investor & Treasury Services, a unit
of Royal Bank of Canada , appointed Matthieu
Herbeau as managing director, global head of foreign exchange
execution, treasury and market services.
Herbeau, who will be based in London, was previously with
BNP Paribas Securities Services (BNPPSS.UL) for 15 years, most
recently as global head of FX.
He will report locally to Elaine Skinner-Reid, head of
Europe and Asia Pacific treasury & market services, and globally
to Chris Seip, global head of treasury & market services, RBC
Investor said on Monday.
