ON THE MOVE - RBC Wealth lands four Merrill advisers in Kansas

Oct 26 RBC Wealth Management, a division of the Royal Bank of Canada, said Friday it has expanded its presence in Kansas with the hiring of four advisers from Merrill Lynch Wealth Management. Todd Haynes and Thomas Woodward, who make up a practice called the Haynes & Woodward Investment Group, had $130 million in client assets under management and generated $800,000 in annual revenue at Merrill, according to an RBC spokeswoman. The second pair of advisers to join RBC from Merrill this week - Scott Holder and Jason Carter, whose practice is called the Holder/Carter Group - managed $80 million in assets and generated $800,000 in revenue in the last year, RBC said. Merrill Lynch, a division of Bank of America Corp., declined to comment on the moves. The four advisers joined RBC's Leawood, Kansas branch. RBC has more than 2,000 advisers managing $227 billion in client assets in the United States.