ON THE MOVE-RBC Wealth hires four advisers from Morgan Stanley

Oct 30 RBC Wealth Management, a division of Royal Bank of Canada, said it hired a team of four advisers from Morgan Stanley Wealth Management.

The team led by Janet Kirk, has nearly $242 million in assets under management.

Anne Hassenfeldt, Nancy Sutton and Mary Wishart, who are also part of the team, join RBC's office at Southpointe, Pittsburgh. (Reporting by Sruhti Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

