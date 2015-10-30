ON THE MOVE-RBC Wealth hires four advisers from Morgan Stanley

Oct 30 RBC Wealth Management, a division of Royal Bank of Canada, said it hired a team of four advisers from Morgan Stanley Wealth Management.

The team led by Janet Kirk, has nearly $242 million in assets under management.

Anne Hassenfeldt, Nancy Sutton and Mary Wishart, who are also part of the team, join RBC's office at Southpointe, Pittsburgh.