ON THE MOVE-RBC Wealth hires four advisers from Morgan Stanley

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
Oct 30 RBC Wealth Management, a division of Royal Bank of Canada, said it hired a team of four advisers from Morgan Stanley Wealth Management.
The team led by Janet Kirk, has nearly $242 million in assets under management.
Anne Hassenfeldt, Nancy Sutton and Mary Wishart, who are also part of the team, join RBC's office at Southpointe, Pittsburgh. (Reporting by Sruhti Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.