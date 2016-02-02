ON THE MOVE-RBC Wealth hires three advisers from Jefferies

BRIEF-XG Technology says co and sellers entered into a deed of variation to business purchase agreement
* XG Technology Inc- on January 13, 2017, co and sellers entered into a deed of variation to business purchase agreement- sec filing
Feb 2 RBC Wealth Management, a unit of Royal Bank of Canada, said it hired three financial advisers from Jefferies' to its the New York office.
The three advisers are Managing Director Scott Edwards, Managing Director George Kursar and Senior Vice President Michael Occhiuto, RBC said. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* XG Technology Inc- on January 13, 2017, co and sellers entered into a deed of variation to business purchase agreement- sec filing
* Teledyne Technologies Inc says on January 17, 2017, entered into a second amendment to its amended and restated credit agreement
* International Olympic Committee and Alibaba Group launch historic long-term partnership as Alibaba becomes worldwide olympic partner through 2028