ON THE MOVE-RBC Wealth Management hires adviser from Merrill Lynch

June 8 RBC Wealth Management, a division of Royal Bank of Canada, said it hired a financial adviser from Merrill Lynch.

Kurt Kharouf managed about $117 million in assets and had fees and commissions of about $1.17 million at Merrill Lynch.

Kharouf, who has an experience of 31 years, is a senior vice president and joined RBC Wealth's South Hills office, Pittsburgh.

Merrill Lynch was not immediately available to comment. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

