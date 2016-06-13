版本:
MOVES-RBC Wealth Management-US names new retirement and fund solutions head

June 13 RBC Wealth Management-U.S., a division of Royal Bank of Canada, named former BlackRock Inc director Kim Mickelson to lead its retirement and fund solutions group.

In her new role, Mickelson will oversee product management teams covering mutual funds, ETFs and other retirement programs.

Mickelson previously served as a director at Blackrock's U.S. Wealth Advisory Group. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru)

