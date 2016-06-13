MOVES-RBC Wealth Management-US names new retirement and fund solutions head

BRIEF-Wesdome says Q4 combined production at Eagle River complex 11,887 ounces
* Wesdome announces 2016 fourth quarter and full year production results; provides 2017 guidance
June 13 RBC Wealth Management-U.S., a division of Royal Bank of Canada, named former BlackRock Inc director Kim Mickelson to lead its retirement and fund solutions group.
In her new role, Mickelson will oversee product management teams covering mutual funds, ETFs and other retirement programs.
Mickelson previously served as a director at Blackrock's U.S. Wealth Advisory Group. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru)
* Hunt Mining Corp - during last week of December 2016 and first week of January 2017, Martha project mine blasted approximately 800 tonnes of material
* U.S. District Court for District of Kansas dismissed co's allegations against Taser International, Inc.