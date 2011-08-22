REFILE-RBC's UK wealth unit hire targets U.S. clients

(Refiles July 21 story to correct spelling of Hodorov in final paragraph, which had been spelled Horonov in an official press release from RBC)

* Martin Heale appointed head of Americas for UK division

* Heale led team at Kleinwort Benson with $8 bln AUM

TORONTO, July 21 RBC Wealth Management said on Thursday it has appointed Martin Heale as head of Americas for its UK division as it attempts to win the business of more wealthy expats in London.

The Royal Bank of Canada RY.TO unit said Heale will head a team of advisers and be responsible for the firm's U.S., Canadian, Latin American and Caribbean client base in Britain.

"Our commitment to U.S. clients, at a time when others in London are exiting the market, presents a real opportunity for us to grow our UK business," Philip Harris, head of private client wealth management, RBC Wealth Management UK, said in a statement.

"Martin will lead this charge to attract U.S. clients, working with our network of advisers on both sides of the Atlantic."

Heale comes to RBC from Kleinwort Benson, where he led a team of 29 private bankers with more than $8 billion in assets under management.

He previously held senior positions at Barclays (BARC.L) Private Bank and BZW Portfolio Management.

RBC U.S. Wealth Management also said it lured a team of advisers from Bank Leumi USA where they managed more than $680 million in assets and generated more than $2.4 million in revenue in the last year.

The team of Estrella Elbaz, Neer Hodorov and Omri Amit joined the firm's International Advisory Group in New York City. They work with high net worth clients providing advisory and wealth management services with a focus on Panama, Argentina, Chile, Venezuela, and Israel. (Reporting by John McCrank; editing by Janet Guttsman)