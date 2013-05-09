版本:
2013年 5月 9日

US gasoline futures up on report of smoke, alarms at NJ refinery

May 9 RBOB gasoline futures rose above
$2.86 a gallon on Thursday after billows of black and gray smoke
and audible alarms were reported at PBF Energy Inc's
160,000-barrel-per-day Paulsboro, New Jersey, refinery in a
filing with state pollution regulators. 
    At 11:40 a.m. EDT (1540 GMT), RBOB gasoline for June
delivery was up 0.25 percent at $2.8602 a gallon. Prior to the
report RBOB had traded to a day low of $2.8250 a gallon.

