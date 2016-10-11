版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 12日 星期三 01:18 BJT

MOVES- Roman retires from Royal Bank of Canada

| NEW YORK

NEW YORK Oct 11 Miguel Roman has retired from his position as co-lead of US loan capital markets at Royal Bank of Canada, a bank spokesperson said.

No replacement has been named at this time, the bank spokesperson said.

Roman worked at RBC from 2002-2016 and was co-head of the department with Judith Fishlow Minter.

He retired in September, according to a LinkedIn profile. (Reporting by Jonathan Schwarzberg; Editing By Jon Methven)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐