Abu Dhabi may seek sweeteners for RBS deal

LONDON, March 27 If Abu Dhabi's sheikhs or
sovereign funds opt to buy some of the British taxpayer's stake
in Royal Bank of Scotland, the purchase price for the
shares could be less important than any sweeteners attached to a
deal.
That's the message from its successful but complex bet on
Barclays in October 2008, which helped save the UK bank
from a state rescue and earned a hefty profit for the Middle
East investor.
Britain is in talks to sell some of its 82 percent stake in
RBS to Abu Dhabi investors, sources told Reuters. They said
talks have been going on for months, but if a deal is reached it
will probably take months longer.
Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, a member of Abu Dhabi's
ruling family and the owner of English soccer team Manchester
City, took his 5 billion pounds ($8 billion) gamble on Barclays
three years ago alongside investors from Qatar.
It was a controversial deal, slammed by some shareholders
for being too generous to the new investors.
But it was struck in the midst of the financial crisis, so
was potentially risky for Sheikh Mansour, while Barclays viewed
it as a deal worth doing to stay out of state hands.
A year earlier Abu Dhabi made a disastrous $7.5 billion
investment in U.S. bank Citigroup, prompting it to try to
scrap it in 2009 or get $4 billion in damages.
The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) said Citigroup
misled it about the state of its finances, but its claims were
rejected by a U.S. court last October.
Sheikh Mansour and associated vehicles have made about 3
billion pounds on the Barclays deal, based on estimates of its
sales so far and the value of the 7 percent stake still held.
Abu Dhabi could have owned as much as 16.3 percent of
Barclays, but has pocketed profits along the way and entered a
hedging deal with Nomura to lock in gains.
Barclays shares were trading near 198 pence in October 2008
but are now one quarter higher at 251p.
The investment was not straightforward, however.
It included mandatorily convertible notes (MCNs) paying
annual interest of 9.75 percent until conversion into Barclays
shares at 153p; reserve capital instruments (RCIs) paying 14
percent annual interest until June 2019; and warrants allowing
the purchase of more shares at 198p.
Sheikh Mansour also received a commission of 4 percent on
the amount of the MCNs and of 2 percent on the RCIs, worth 110
million pounds.
Other investors in Barclays, which also raised funds from
China, Japan and Singapore in 2007/08, have not fared so well.
Singapore's Temasek pumped more than 1 billion pounds into
Barclays but sold out earlier, probably losing more than 800
million pounds, Reuters estimated.