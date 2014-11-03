Britain's RBS changes auditor to EY from 2016

LONDON Nov 3 State-backed British lender Royal Bank of Scotland said on Monday that it had appointed Ernst & Young LLP as its external auditor from 2016.

RBS said Deloitte, which has been the bank's auditor since 2000, would audit the bank's books in 2014 and 2015, subject to shareholder approval.

RBS said a year ago it would put its audit contract out to tender every 10 years. Deloitte has been its auditor since 2000 and came under scrutiny during its 45 billion pound ($72 billion) government bailout during the financial crisis. (1 US dollar = 0.6257 British pound) (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Steve Slater)