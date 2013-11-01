RBS bad bank plan will help selloff of government stake -Osborne

BRIEF-Lockheed Martin has licensed Dermoskeleton from B-Temia Inc
* Lockheed Martin Corp - has licensed bionic augmentation technology Dermoskeleton from B-Temia Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON Nov 1 Plans to create an internal 'bad bank' at Royal Bank of Scotland will make it easier to sell off the government's stake, British Finance Minister George Osborne said on Friday.
"I think it does make it easier to sell off the bank and get our money back," Osborne said on BBC radio. He added that a selloff was unlikely to begin before the next election in 2015.
RBS, which is 81 percent-owned by the government, said on Friday it would hive off 38 billion pounds ($61 billion) of loans into a bad bank to free up capital for extra lending to the British economy.
* Lockheed Martin Corp - has licensed bionic augmentation technology Dermoskeleton from B-Temia Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Instagram says launching new Direct to make it easy to turn conversations into a visual conversation with photos and videos
SAO PAULO, April 11 Brazil's agricultural statistics agency Conab on Tuesday raised for the fourth time this year its estimate for the country's 2016/17 soybean crop, now seen at 110.2 million tonnes, a 2.4 percent increase from March's forecast.