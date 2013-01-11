RBS to slash bonuses to pay Libor fines - source

LONDON Jan 11 Royal Bank of Scotland is
preparing to slash bonuses for its investment bankers this year
to help pay fines for its role in an interest rate rigging
scandal, a source familiar with the situation said.
The part state-owned bank is expected to face a worse
punishment than the $450 million paid by rival Barclays
following an investigation into the alleged manipulation of the
London interbank offered rate (Libor) and other benchmark rates,
said the source, who declined to be named.
RBS plans to set aside over 100 million pounds ($161
million), mostly by reducing bonuses but also by clawing back
past bonus payments paid to those implicated in the affair, the
source said. Last year, the bank paid its investment bankers
bonuses totaling 390 million pounds.
RBS declined to comment.
The bank is also considering whether two senior executives
should be asked to quit when the settlement is announced. John
Hourican, head of RBS's investment bank, and Peter Nielsen, head
of markets, could be asked to step down, the source told Reuters
on Thursday.
Britain's Financial Services Authority is nearly ready to
make public the sanctions it will take against RBS and is
waiting for U.S. regulators to complete their investigations.
RBS, which is 81 percent owned by the UK taxpayer following
a government bailout, is keen to draw a line under the episode
in order to focus on its long-term recovery plan.