Corsair group wins fight for RBS's 314 UK branches

LONDON, Sept 27 A consortium led by private
equity firm Corsair will pay 600 million pounds to be an anchor
investor in 314 branches being sold by Royal Bank of Scotland
.
RBS said on Friday the consortium had won an auction and
will take "a significant minority" stake in the branch network,
to be called Williams & Glyn's, when it lists on the stock
market at a later date.
U.S.-based Corsair, joined with fellow private equity house
Centerbridge and other investors including the Church of
England's investment fund and RIT Capital Partners, had emerged
as the front-runner to land the deal in recent weeks, seeing off
competition from a Blackstone-led consortium and from W&G
Investments, a group of investors.