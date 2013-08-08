RBS branch decision put back as bidders get more time - sources

* Three groups remain in bidding for branch sale
* Private equity groups would be anchor investors
By Matt Scuffham
LONDON, Aug 8 State-backed Royal Bank of
Scotland is unlikely to decide how it plans to sell more
than 300 UK branches until the end of next month after extending
a deadline for prospective bidders, industry sources said.
There are three potential bidders, who have this week been
finalising leadership and how to structure what is proving to be
a complex deal, sources said.
RBS had set a "soft" deadline of the start of this week for
bids to be made, but that was now likely to stretch into next
week, industry sources said. The network could be valued at
about 1.5 billion pounds ($2.3 billion).
The bank was likely to take several weeks to assess them as
they will be structured differently and the bank needs certainty
the successful bidder can deliver, making a decision before
September unlikely, one person familiar with the matter said.
RBS must sell the 315 branches as a condition of receiving a
taxpayer bailout in 2008, which left it 81 percent owned by the
UK government. It is preparing the branches for a stock market
flotation but may first sell a big stake to an "anchor"
investor, who would stay on as an investor after the share sale.
Part-nationalised Lloyds Banking Group plans to
list a network of 630 branches on the stock market by June 2014.
"We have had interest from investors in potentially joining
with us in this journey and coming on as a partner, either as a
pre-IPO investor or potentially in terms of a forward sale,"
Bruce van Saun, RBS finance director, said last week.
Van Saun said the complexity of separating the branches
meant the share sale was unlikely to happen until early 2015.
Three groups are expected to submit bids, sources said, but
the complexity of the due diligence had delayed some processes.
The groups are a vehicle called W&G Investments that is led
by former Tesco finance director Andy Higginson; a consortium
including private equity firms Corsair Capital and Centerbridge;
and a group led by Anacap Financial and Blackstone.
RBS suffered a bitter blow when a planned 1.65 billion pound
sale to Santander collapsed in October. It is expected
to ask the European Union to extend a December 2013 deadline for
the sale when it decides on its preferred option.
The Corsair and Anacap-led approaches would involve them
becoming anchor investors ahead of an IPO, whereas W&G would
look to take a majority stake or buy the business out, the
sources said. The three groups declined to comment or could not
immediately be reached.
The Corsair/Centerbridge group is also backed by the Church
of England's investment fund, Standard life and a Rothschild
investment fund and could pay 600-800 million pounds to take a
minority stake, a person familiar with the matter said. It this
week appointed former United Utilities boss Philip Green to lead
the bid.
Higginson's group last week launched W&G as a vehicle to
evaluate and possibly pursue an acquisition of the RBS branches.
It plans to list on the junior London stock market AIM on Aug.
14 and have enough money to cover due diligence costs.
The vehicle was named W&G to denote the expected name of the
RBS branches being sold - Williams & Glyn.
The Anacap consortium will be led by Alan Hughes, a former
chief executive of internet bank First Direct, the Financial
Times reported last week.