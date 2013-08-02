RBS names McEwan as CEO after swinging to H1 profit

Uber's communication head Rachel Whetstone to depart
April 11 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc said on Tuesday its head of communications, Rachel Whetstone, will leave the company.
LONDON Aug 2 Royal Bank of Scotland named Ross McEwan as its new chief executive, a year after he arrived to run its retail bank, alongside a return to profit in the first half of the year from a loss a year ago.
McEwan had been widely tipped to get the job to replace Stephen Hester, who was ousted by the government in June, and will be tasked with completing RBS's restructuring and ensuring its shares rise above the government's break-even price so that its stake can be sold.
RBS said on Friday it made a pretax profit of 1.4 billion pounds ($2.1 billion) in the six months to the end of June, compared to a loss of 1.7 billion in the first half of 2012.
April 11 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc said on Tuesday its head of communications, Rachel Whetstone, will leave the company.
MEXICO CITY, April 11 Members of Mexico's association of brokerages last week asked officials from the country's stock exchange to look into a recent surge in the stock price of banking and retail company Elektra, according to three members of the group.
MANILA, April 12 Whoever is picked as the next Philippine central bank governor, it will be President Rodrigo Duterte's second choice.