UPDATE 1-RBS to sell $2.2 bln Citizens shares to take stake below 25 pct

(Adds details on capital impact, background)
By Steve Slater
LONDON, July 28 State-backed Royal Bank of
Scotland intends to sell up to $2.2 billion shares in
U.S. bank Citizens, which would cut its stake in that
business to less than a quarter.
RBS said on Tuesday it would sell 75 million Citizens shares
in a public offer, plus an option to sell up to another 11.25
million.
If all the shares are sold that would represent 16 percent
of Citizens and reduce RBS's holding to 132.7 million shares, or
24.7 percent.
RBS bought Citizens, based in Providence, Rhode Island, in
1988 and expanded it with 25 acquisitions, including the $10.5
billion purchase of Charter One in 2004.
RBS, 78 percent owned by the British government after being
rescued in the 2008 financial crisis, has been reducing its
holding in Citizens as part of a retreat to its retail and
commercial banking business in Britain.
RBS said it would no longer consolidate its Citizens stake
in its accounts following the latest sale. But the bank will
have to continue to include the business for regulatory
reporting purposes, which will delay a boost to RBS's capital
ratios.
RBS should get a boost of about 200-300 basis points to its
core capital ratio once Citizens is fully stripped out, industry
sources have said. Britain's financial regulator will have to
approve when that can happen, potentially whenever RBS sells
another tranche of shares.
A capital boost would be valuable to RBS, whose capital
could be weakened when it settles claims it misled investors in
U.S. mortgage-backed securities.
The bank could have to pay anything between 3 billion and 9
billion pounds to settle the matter, analysts estimate. It has
set aside 1.9 billion pounds for a settlement, which could come
this year.
RBS sold a first slice of Citizens in an initial public
offering in September and sold another chunk of shares in
March.
Citizens intends to buy back $250 million of the shares
being sold. Its shares closed at $25.94 in New York on Monday,
up 21 percent from their IPO sale price of $21.50 and valuing
the business at $14 billion.
Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs are global
coordinators and joint book-runners for the sale, and JPMorgan
and Citigroup are joint book-runners.
(Editing by Louise Heavens and Jane Merriman)