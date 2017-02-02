Swiss financial watchdog FINMA sanctions Coutts for 1MDB breaches

ZURICH Feb 2 Swiss financial markets watchdog
FINMA sanctioned private bank Coutts & Co Ltd for breaching
money laundering regulations in its business relationships with
Malaysia's scandal-tainted sovereign wealth fund 1MDB.
"Coutts & Co Ltd has seriously breached money laundering
regulations by failing to carry out adequate background checks
into business relationships and transactions associated with
Malaysian sovereign wealth fund 1MDB," FINMA said in a statement
on Thursday.
FINMA said it ordered the bank to disgorge unlawfully
generated profits of 6.5 million Swiss francs ($6.56 million)
and will also consider opening enforcement proceedings against
the bank employees responsible.
In December, Singapore's central bank imposed a penalty of
2.4 million Singapore dollars ($1.70 million)on Coutts, which
was sold by Royal Bank of Scotland to Union Bancaire
Privee in March 2015, for money laundering breaches related to
1MDB.
($1 = 0.9907 Swiss francs)
($1 = 1.4101 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz, editing by John Revill)