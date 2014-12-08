RBS launches sale of Coutts, invites bids before Christmas-sources

SINGAPORE/HONG KONG Dec 8 Royal Bank of
Scotland Plc has launched the sale of private bank
Coutts International and has invited at least 10 potential
suitors, including Credit Suisse, Julius Baer
and Malayan Banking Bhd to participate in an
auction, sources said.
The sale could fetch about $1 billion for RBS, which was
bailed out by the British government during the 2008 global
financial crisis. Coutts International, which counts Queen
Elizabeth as a customer, manages about $36 billion of which
about a third comes from Asia.
RBS and its adviser Goldman Sachs have sent out sale
documents containing financial and other details of the business
to companies including Singapore lenders DBS Group Holdings Ltd
and United Overseas Bank Ltd, Societe
Generale, HSBC, Bank J Safra Sarasin
, BNP Paribas, Canada's Bank of Montreal
among others, the people who had knowledge of the
matter told Reuters.
First-round bids are due before Christmas, they added.
Officials from Credit Suisse, Julius Baer, Maybank, BNP,
HSBC, United Overseas Bank, DBS and Sarasin declined to comment.
Bank of Montreal, Societe Generale and RBS did not respond
to a Reuters query. Goldman Sachs declined to comment.
Sources declined to be identified as the sale process is
confidential.
To increase the competitive tension and secure a better
price, RBS could break up the business into Asia and Europe,
Reuters previously reported. But if RBS decides to sell the
business in one chunk, Swiss private banks are seen as
frontrunners for the business, the people said.
The sale of Coutts International will help RBS, which is
owned by the British government, to focus on domestic lending.
The potential sale comes after French bank Societe Generale
sold its Asia private bank for about $250 million
earlier this year to Singapore's DBS.
(Reporting by Saeed Azhar and Denny Thomas; Additional
reporting by Yantoultra Ngui in KUALA LUMPUR and Michelle Price
in HONG KONG; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)