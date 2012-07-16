DEALTALK-Direct Line's buyout suitors face uphill struggle

* Buyout firms including Blackstone, Bain mull bid - sources
* Potential anti-trust probe to weigh on offers - analyst
By Simon Meads and Myles Neligan
LONDON, July 16 Buyout firms hoping to snap up
Royal Bank of Scotland's Direct Line Group will have to
put forward a compelling offer to distract the British bank from
a well-advanced plan to list its motor insurance business.
Floating Direct Line could value Britain's No. 1 motor
insurer at over 3 billion pounds ($4.7 billion), analysts
reckon, which would likely be more than bargain-hungry private
equity groups are willing to pay.
An initial public offering would also make it easier for RBS
to keep a stake in Direct Line in anticipation of better times.
"If they do a phased initial public offering, RBS would have
more of the upside," Oriel Securities analyst Mike Trippitt
said. "If they retain say 30 percent and they get a bit of
market recovery, they can go again at a higher level."
Private equity firms Bain Capital and Blackstone have been
considering an offer for Direct Line, which also includes the
Churchill and Privilege brands, people familiar with the
situation said.
Apax Partners, BC Partners and KKR are also mulling a bid,
though they have not agreed formally to join forces, another
person familiar with the situation said.
Both plans are at an early stage and neither team has made
an approach to RBS or Direct Line, three of the people said.
Private equity groups have long coveted Direct Line because
of its market-leading position and ability to generate strong
cash flows from regular insurance premiums.
However, their ability to pay is limited by a dearth of
affordable debt financing, while the government will be keen to
avoid the potential embarrassment of seeing state-owned assets
sold too cheaply to private equity.
The buyout interest comes as RBS, ordered by European Union
regulators to sell Direct Line as payback for a state bailout it
received in 2008, is putting the finishing touches to a planned
autumn IPO.
"The plan remains to IPO the business in the second half of
2012, subject to market conditions," a Direct Line spokesman
said.
RBS last week added a further eight investment banks to its
advisors for an IPO, a process being run by Goldman Sachs,
Morgan Stanley and UBS.
The lender, 82 percent state-owned since its bailout, has
been preparing Direct Line for sale for about two years, turning
around Direct Line's financial performance after it crashed to a
295 million pound loss in 2010.
READY TO FLOAT
RBS has also put in place a new senior management team at
the unit, equipped it with its own investor relations
department, and developed a separate Direct Line brand.
The IPO market in Europe has been in the doldrums since the
onset of the euro zone sovereign debt crisis in 2010, with
companies including German chemicals conglomerate Evonik and
Georgia's state railway monopoly forced to pull offerings this
year.
Direct Line could get a warmer welcome, as its strong
balance sheet and steady income stream supports an ability to
pay generous dividends.
RBS aims to sell a minority stake in Direct Line at first to
avoid swamping the market. That could create a stock overhang
weighing on the share price as RBS prepares to offload at least
51 percent of Direct Line by end-2013 to satisfy EU regulators.
But an IPO could still prove more lucrative than a sale to
buyout firms who will negotiate hard on price after Britain's
Office of Fair Trading threatened in May to refer the motor
insurance market to the competition regulator.
"Private equity will be in there with a price hammer,
pushing down the valuation because of the OFT stuff," Shore
Capital analyst Eamonn Flanagan said.
"Private equity people like a reasonable element of
certainty and the OFT provisional referral to the Competition
Commission does not provide any certainty whatsoever."
The OFT has said it will decide in October whether to call
for a full anti-trust probe of the motor insurance market,
citing concern that dysfunctional competition was pushing up
premiums for consumers.
Buyout groups BC Partners and CVC both came close to buying
Direct Line more than three years ago, when RBS hoped to sell it
for about 6 billion pounds, although the sale was pulled shortly
after the lender's bailout.
Analysts said the best outcome for RBS would be an offer
from an insurer able to afford a higher price thanks to
post-merger cost savings, although competition worries and
strict new capital requirements make any such bid unlikely.
RBS declined to comment.