RBS to cut 448 UK jobs in investment bank to reduce costs

LONDON, March 15 Royal Bank of Scotland
plans to eliminate almost 500 UK-based jobs in its investment
bank in an effort to cut costs, a source familiar with the
matter said on Tuesday.
The bailed-out lender will cut about 448 back- and
middle-office positions that support trading functions and
provide technology services, the source said.
At the same time, the bank will be creating about 300
similar roles in India, the person said.
"As part of RBS's drive to be a stronger, simpler and fairer
bank we have been restructuring our Corporate & Institutional
Bank, as well as reducing its size, to focus on our core
customers and products," the bank said in a statement.
Chief Executive Officer Ross McEwan has been cutting
thousands of jobs to reduce expenses in a bid to boost earnings
after eight straight annual losses.
The latest cuts come days after the bank announced plans to
eliminate 550 UK-based adviser roles to customers as the lender
scales back 'in-person' advice on investment products.
At the end of December the group had a total UK workforce of
64,100 permanent employees, according to its annual report.
In the bank's results statement last month the lender said
it was aiming to make further savings of 800 million pounds this
year.
(Reporting By Andrew MacAskill; Editing by Sinead Cruise and
Greg Mahlich)